Pune district slated to have 38 oxygen plants operational by end of September

PUNE Pune district is slated to have 38 oxygen plants operational by the end of September, of which 12 have already been installed and three have been installed this week
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 09:34 PM IST
PUNE Pune district is slated to have 38 oxygen plants operational by the end of September, of which 12 have already been installed and three have been installed this week. These 15 oxygen generation plants have already started operations. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pune city did not have any oxygen-generation plants and was dependent on oxygen cylinders as per patient requirements. However, now, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run major hospitals have oxygen generation plants set up with the help of CSR funds and government aid.

Of the 38 oxygen generation plants, six are being set up with the help of CSR funds and the installation process would start soon. For the remaining, procurement orders have been placed through private companies who have come forward to provide help and the administration has stated that by September-end these plants would be set up. Two would be set up by SDRF/NDRF/DPC, said officials.

Ravindra Bhinwade, additional municipal commissioner said, “During the pandemic, the health infrastructure was ramped up as per the requirement, especially since Pune was a hotspot in both the waves. Civic hospitals were equipped with all necessary health machinery to ensure that more lives could be saved. This includes procuring ventilators and also oxygen- generation plants. These plants are now permanent structures and so even after the pandemic, the plants would be used for various other surgeries and treatments where oxygen is required.”

The 38 oxygen generation plants include the 15 plants which have been started at Wipro, District hospital, Aundh, Pune Cantonment Plant (2), Jumbo Covid Centre Awsari, Bawada, Indapur, Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Indapur, Nursing School Baramati, and rural hospitals in Chandoli Khed, Rui Baramati, Kale Colony Maval, Kanhe Phata Vadgaon, Maval, Manachar, Narayangaon, and Junnar. The plants yet to be installed are at Baramati Medical College (2), Cantonment Board Pune (3), and rural hospitals in Supa Baramati, Saswad and Shiroli.

