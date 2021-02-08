Pune division: Action against 43 private tourist bus operators for violating norms

PUNE The Pune regional transport office (RTO) inspectors took action against 43 private tourist bus operators in last two days under a special drive undertaken by the state transport department across Maharashtra.

The drive started on Friday at 6pm till Saturday at 6pm. A total of 3,062 vehicles were checked and action was taken against 213 private tourist bus operators.

The highest number of action was taken against private tourist buses in Pune RTO division where 472 buses were checked and action was taken against 42 for violating norms.

“During the drive, we checked tourist permit, illegal transporting of passengers, changes made inside the vehicle which are not according to law, motor vehicle tax not paid and others. The drive was undertaken across the state,” said Avinash Dhakane, commissioner, state transport.

Senior officials from transport department headquarters were closely monitoring the drive. Accordingly, squads were formed and deployed at ST stands, major bus stations and spots from where the private tourist buses provide pick up and drop services.