Home / Cities / Others / Pune division: Action against 43 private tourist bus operators for violating norms
others

Pune division: Action against 43 private tourist bus operators for violating norms

PUNE The Pune regional transport office (RTO) inspectors took action against 43 private tourist bus operators in last two days under a special drive undertaken by the state transport department across Maharashtra
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:38 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune regional transport office (RTO) inspectors took action against 43 private tourist bus operators in last two days under a special drive undertaken by the state transport department across Maharashtra.

The drive started on Friday at 6pm till Saturday at 6pm. A total of 3,062 vehicles were checked and action was taken against 213 private tourist bus operators.

The highest number of action was taken against private tourist buses in Pune RTO division where 472 buses were checked and action was taken against 42 for violating norms.

“During the drive, we checked tourist permit, illegal transporting of passengers, changes made inside the vehicle which are not according to law, motor vehicle tax not paid and others. The drive was undertaken across the state,” said Avinash Dhakane, commissioner, state transport.

Senior officials from transport department headquarters were closely monitoring the drive. Accordingly, squads were formed and deployed at ST stands, major bus stations and spots from where the private tourist buses provide pick up and drop services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP