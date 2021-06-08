Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune fire not because of short circuit: Maha home minister
Pune fire not because of short circuit: Maha home minister

Dilip Walse-Patil also said that DNA test will be carried out to ascertain the identities of victims as the fire at the chemical manufacturing firm at Urawade had charred the bodies beyond recognition
By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 02:10 PM IST
A fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in Taluka Mulshi in Pune on Monday, June 7. (HT photo)

Monday’s fire at a Pune-based chemical firm that killed 17 people was not caused by short circuit, said Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday.

“Product caused the fire at the plant at Pirangut. Fire audit-wise, definitely more caution should be taken. I will ask all MIDC officials to take precautions to avoid such incidents,” said the minister during his visit to Pirangut where he met families who lost their kin.

He also said that DNA test will be carried out to ascertain the identities of victims as the fire at the chemical manufacturing firm at Urawade had charred the bodies beyond recognition.

Earlier in the day, the administration revised the death toll to 17. “Initially, it seemed like there were 18 victims. However, we have crossed-checked with the company officials and found only 17 missing. Everyone else is accounted for. Therefore, the death toll is 17,” said Abhay Chavan, tehsildar of Mulshi area

“All bodies are charred due to severe burns and cannot be identified clearly. A DNA examination of all bodies will be done for identification. Blood samples of relatives will be taken,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent, Pune Rural Police.

Blood relatives of the deceased are being called. Samples will be sent for DNA testing at the government laboratory in Pune.

