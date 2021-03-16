Pune lags Mumbai, Nagpur in phase 2 of vaccination drive

PUNE Despite reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Pune lags Mumbai and Nagpur in terms of phase-two of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Only 10% of the targeted population under phase two, i.e. those aged 45-59 with comorbidities, and those aged 60+, estimated to be about 13% of the midyear population of 2021, has got their first dose as of March 13.

This is about 1.48 lakh people who have got Covisheild, while the rest will now get the Covaxin vaccine.

Despite a huge response form senior citizens, the district lags the state capital which has immunised 16% of its target population; and also Nagpur, which has 12% coverage of its target population under phase two.

On March 12, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao stated that health experts in the city had been advised to open up vaccination for all above 18, to ensure that the spread is brought under control. He said, “This would be the best solution to stop the spread of the infection, our health experts believe, and so, we will take up this issue with the centre.”

Pune has vaccinated 1.48 lakh people from this category, of the estimated 15.2 lakh of the mid- year population estimated as of 2021.

As of Saturday, March 13, Pune district has 92,426 health care workers (HCW) who have got their first dose, and 31,283 HCWs who have got their second dose. While 57,605 frontline workers (FLW) have got their first dose and 3,369 FLWs have got their second dose.

Of the 1,48,222 beneficiaries under phase two, 19,739 are those aged between 45-59 with comorbidities; while 1,28,483 are those above 60 years of age. Totally 3,32,905 vaccines have been administered in the district.

The centre has told the state to ensure maximum vaccination in districts, especially where more cases are coming up. Pune is now also likely to face a vaccine shortage in coming days as the administration has received Covaxin stocks instead of Covishield. To avoid confusion the PMC has now listed hospitals as designated Covishield and Covaxin sites, and has decided to allow only one type of vaccination at one hospital. Three government hospitals have now been reserved as Covishield vaccination sites, while others will provide Covaxin as the first dose henceforth.