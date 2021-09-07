Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune: Man kills wife, locks body at home, goes on the run

The murder is suspected to have taken place between 11.30pm on Saturday and 11.50am on Monday when the body was discovered
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The police are looking out for a man, suspected to have killed his wife during a fight in Moshi area of Pune, and leaving her body in their locked house until the police found it on Monday.

The deceased woman was identified as Dr Sarla Vijaykumar Salve, while the husband, who is believed to have left a self-incriminating note in their house before going on the run, was identified as Vijaykumar Gajanan Salve, a local government official.

“She was a doctor at Naidu Hospital. The man is a talathi in Pune. We are looking for him,” said senior police inspector Shivaji Gawari, of MIDC Bhosari police station, who is investigating the case.

The murder is suspected to have taken place between 11.30pm on Saturday and 11.50am on Monday when the body was discovered. The body was found in the bedroom of the 9th floor flat in Utopia society in Borhadewadi area of Moshi.

The woman had head injuries, suspected to have been caused with a hammer and wounds suspected to have been caused with a sharp knife, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at MIDC Bhosari police station.

