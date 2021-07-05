Pune mountaineer Zirpe on CM’s panel to conserve and protect forts in state

PUNE Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of Maharashtra, has constituted a 24-member committee under his authority, to look after the conservation and protection of six historic forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is the vice-president of the committee, while noted mountaineer Umesh Zirpe has been appointed as a member of the committee.

A number of experts and specialists have also been appointed to the committee.

Umesh Zirpe, president, Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, and committee member said, “Mountaineers are not just about climbing but also about conserving the mountain and the forts as well. We have already formed a state-level fort conservation committee, and I believe the CM is personally interested in conserving forts that we have. I believe that I will help in preserving the ecosystem in and around the fort, and also look at the measures for proper protection and conservation of our valuable forts, to retain the cultural aspect.”

The state government, in June, decided to add Rajgad to an earlier list of five forts to come under the conservation plan.

Rajgad is situated in Pune district and was a capital of the Maratha empire under the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji for 26 years, after which the capital was moved to Raigad fort .

The five Shivaji-era forts comprise Shivneri and Torna in Pune district, along with Sindhudurg, Vijaydurg and Sudhagad.

Rajgad fort is currently under the control of Maharashtra State Archaeology Department.

Historian and HT columnist Saili K Palande-Datar said, “It is a welcome move if there is a comprehensive plan to conserve and sustainably develop important forts of Maharashtra. Such a plan should prioritise conservation and maintaining the unique defence character of forts, some of which are now all set to be world heritage sites. The development undertaken should be carried in restrained manner as there could be permanent change. Feasibility studies, tourism capacity and clear development control guidelines should be formulated, taking into consideration the sensitive natural and archaeological heritage at these sites. The fort experience and interpretation should be the focus rather than infrastructure development. Monetised and consumptive tourism services should not be given priority over heritage conservation.”

In October 2016, the central government had undertaken a similar initiative to maintain and develop five forts — Raigad, Rajgad, Sindhudurg, Panhala and Vijaydurg — and had appointed Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati as brand ambassador for the project. Following the move, the Maharashtra State Tourism Department (MTDC) planned to develop five heritage forts in Pune district as model monuments.

The CM mooted the idea of bringing all the forts under one single department for their beautification and conservation under the CMO office.

According to heritage lovers, other important forts like Padmadurg or Kasa fort in Raigad, Paranda fort in Solapur, and Arnala fort in Thane must also be conserved.