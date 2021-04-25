Home / Cities / Others / Pune newspaper vendors’ union vaccinates all its delivery staff
Pune newspaper vendors’ union vaccinates all its delivery staff

PUNE With the city reporting a surge in Covid cases, the Pune newspaper vendors’ union has vaccinated its vendors
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 08:53 PM IST
PUNE With the city reporting a surge in Covid cases, the Pune newspaper vendors’ union has vaccinated its vendors. This has further ensured the safety of vendors, while at the same time removing the fear of spreading thee infection once they enter housing societies to deliver newspaper copies every morning.

According to the vendors’ union, it tied up with a hospital to vaccinate the vendors.

“We have vaccinated newspaper vendors at Joshi hospital. The newspaper delivery agent bringing your copy to your doorstep is safe and is doing his duty. At the same time, all the newspaper vendor centres are being sanitised regularly. The delivery agent is taking all the precaution,” said Vijay Parge, president, Pune newspaper vendors’ union.

He also underlined that newspaper copies delivered to every household are safe.

