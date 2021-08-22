Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune railway division installs oxygen plant at railway hospital

PUNE The Pune railway division has installed an oxygen plant at its railway hospital that has the capacity for 50 beds
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE The Pune railway division has installed an oxygen plant at its railway hospital that has the capacity for 50 beds.

Also, the division has installed solar panels on the roof of the divisional railway manager’s office building.

“This new oxygen plant will benefit the railway hospital and it is based on a unique technique to draw oxygen from air. It can make 180 litres of oxygen in one minute and in a critical situation it will help to provide oxygen to critical patients,” said Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma.

The 120 kWp, 100 kW solar power plant has been set up by the Railway Energy Management Company with the help of the Divisional Electricity Departmen, under which 310 solar modules of 390 Wp and two inverters of 50 kW have been installed. With its help, an average of 400 units per day and an average of 146,000 units of electrical energy will be produced annually. This electrical energy will be used to power to the Divisional Railway Manager’s office.

“This solar-power plant will result in a reduction in carbon-di-oxide emissions by 102.2 tonnes per year, which is equivalent to planting 240 trees in terms of carbon absorption. Undoubtedly, this is an important contribution on behalf of Central Railway Pune to environmental protection,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

