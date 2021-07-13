Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pune woman killed after car hits trailer on expressway
others

Pune woman killed after car hits trailer on expressway

A 30-year-old woman from Pune died after her car rammed into a stationary trailer on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
HT Image

A 30-year-old woman from Pune died after her car rammed into a stationary trailer on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.

Her husband, who was at the wheel, also suffered injuries and is admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, Prasanna Falak, 38, and his wife Karuna were on their way to Mumbai in their car. As they were crossing Kon village near Panvel around 10 am, their car crashed into the trailer.

“The trailer had developed some technical glitches and hence, the driver parked it on the side of the road and was repairing it. Prima facie, it appears that Falak lost control of his car and then it rammed into the trailer. The couple suffered severe injuries in the accident and was rushed to a hospital. However, his wife succumbed to her injuries after some time. Falak is still under observation at the hospital,” said a police officer.

“We don’t know the purpose of the travel and where the couple was headed to. We have contacted their family and are now trying to get those details,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP