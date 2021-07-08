Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pune Zilla Parishad identifies 106 villages as possible Covid hotspots
others

Pune Zilla Parishad identifies 106 villages as possible Covid hotspots

PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified 106 villages in nine tehsils as a areas of concern regarding the Covid situation
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:43 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified 106 villages in nine tehsils as a areas of concern regarding the Covid situation.

According to officials, these villages have been reporting an upward trend in Covid cases. Of these 106 villages, 23 are in Bhor tehsil, 20 are in Junnar, 11 are in Baramati, 13 are in Khed and 11 are in Maval. The rest of the villages are in the Ambegaon, Mulashi, Purandar, and Velhe tehsils.

“After a deep analysis of trends, we have identified these villages to have a high chance of rising Covid cases. We are going to strengthen the Covid prevention measures in these areas,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Zilla Parishad.

“To take stock of the situation, I will hold a meeting through video conference with all these Gram panchayats,” added Prasad.

The higher Covid caseload in the rural parts has remained a matter of concern for the administration. For the duration of July 2-July 8, rural parts, including municipal councils, have reported an average positivity rate of 7.46%.

On Thursday rural parts recorded 644 new cases. The number of active patients in the rural areas as of Thursday is 5,679.

Rural parts are still under level 4 restrictions with stricter curbs than urban areas. A demand to lift the curbs has been made from business operators in rural areas as well. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that any decision regarding relaxations will be taken after the weekly Covid review meeting on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP