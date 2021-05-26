Pune-Nashik railway line runs into objections from villagers in Khed

PUNE The land acquisition process for the Pune-Nashik semi- high-speed railway line has begun in Pune district.

District officials and officials of the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (Maharail) have started the land measurement process.

In Khed tehsil, however, they is a strong resistance from four villages. Land owners from these villages have sought clarity on the proposed construction plan as agricultural lands are going to be divided. The issue of low monetary returns in exchange for fertile agricultural land, has also been raised.

The proposed length of the semi-high-speed railway line is 235 km. There are 24 stations and 18 tunnels planned on the route.

The speed of the train will be 200 km per hour and the expected cost of the project is ₹16,039 crore.

This railway line is expected to reduce travelling time between Pune and Nashik to two hours.

A total of 1,458 hectares in 107 villages across 3 districts will be acquired for this project.

Apart from Khed tehsil, land owners in villages such as Holewadi, Manjarewadi, Rase and Kelgaon, have also raised objections.

“I have three acres in Holewadi and one acre is going to be affected by this project. There is no clarity from the rail officers about planning. My land is going to be divided in two parts. How am I supposed to access the other part? They haven’t said anything about a red- zone area that land is going to remain empty and inaccessible. We should get returns on that also. We repeatedly have conveyed our objections to the officers. They have come for land measurement, so we had to take a stand to clarify the doubts,” said Jaysing Manjare, a resident of Manjarewadi.

Another villager who will be losing his land in this project claimed that the rates offered for the acquisition are less than the current market price. “They are saying Takarkdwadi will be a station. If it is a junction, then more land will be needed. Also the rates which they have offered are low. If a farmer is losing his substantial means of livelihood, he should get good returns,” said Satish Rakshe, resident of Rase.

In March 2021, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister, okayed the pending Pune-Nashik railway project in his annual budget for 2021-22. The rail line will pass through Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik. Land acquisition has begun in these three districts.

Vikrant Chavhan, sub-divisional officer of Khed tehsil, said that all efforts are being made to convince the land owners. “We have held meetings in four villages in Khed tehsil. Residents of Holewadi did not let us measure the land. It is understandable that people have apprehensions. Holewadi and Manjarewadi are near Khed, and have irrigation. The rate for land is higher there. We are trying to address problems and resolve doubts,” said Chavhan.

An officer of the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation admitted resistance from these villages in Khed.

“The land acquisition process began in April. Resistance is there in some pockets. We are trying to address their issues. We have been trying to resolve the issues of the land owners in Khed,” Chavhan said.

Pune Nashik semi-high-speed railway line

Line will pass through main districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik, and offer connectivity to industrial zones like Chakan, Khed and Narayangaon

Length: 235.15km

Speed potential: 200kmph

Travel time from Pune to Nashik: two hours

Stations proposed: 24

Tunnels: 18

Project cost: ₹16,039 crore (approx.)

(Source: MAHARAIL website)