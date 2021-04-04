Pune’s CFR at 1.9%: docs point to better Covid treatment and awareness

PUNE Though daily Covid cases are on the rise, the case fatality rate (CFR) for Pune city is at 1.9 per cent.

During the peak last year in September, the CFR was 4.62 per cent.

Doctors attribute this drop to awareness about Covid and timely treatment of critical patients.

Experts also emphasised that high risk patients should get vaccinated to limit the severity of Covid-19.

Speaking about the number of deaths per day, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of the health department at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that as on April 4, the CFR for Pune city is 1.9 per cent.

“If we see the last peak, every day the deaths were as high as 60, and the number of cases went as high as 2,000. This time, though the number of cases have gone up to 4,000, the deaths are limited. Deaths reported every day have not crossed 40 as of now. This is the reason for the lower CFR,” said Wavare.

He added that though the deaths are low as of now, there is a possibility that the number may increase.

“Citizens should wear masks and follow social distancing all the time. Taking vaccination is also an important part to keep oneself safe. Moreover, if anyone shows symptoms, they must isolate themselves at home and avoid crowded places. Getting tested is also important to ensure that you and your loved ones are safe,” said Wavare.

Though the CFR is less for Pune city, the doubling time of cases is now at 49 days.

Doubling is the period needed for a number of cases to double. The daily positivity rate in the city is at 19.84 per cent.

At least 20,000 tests are done every day in the city and there are 3,84,236 beneficiaries who have been vaccinated since January, as per the PMC.

Dr Mahesh Lakhe, consultant - internal medicine and infectious diseases, Columbia Asia Hospital, Pune, said that the increase in cases has been very sharp and sudden this time.

“The ongoing second wave has so far had a low case fatality rate indicating that this is a less virulent wave. At the same time, given the fact that we have now been one year into the pandemic we also have a better understanding of treatment modalities and preventing complications,” said Dr Lakhe.

“Since in most cases fatality happens after 15 days, we might well witness an increase in CFRs in the coming weeks. The only way to keep fatality rates low is early diagnosis and intervention among seriously ill people. Increasing testing numbers and ensuring that all diagnosed get medical attention immediately can keep fatality rates low,” said Dr Lakhe.