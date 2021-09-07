Pune’s eight major Ganesh mandals appeal for online darshan to be preferred option

PUNE In a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid virus during the Ganpati festival Pune’s five “Manache Ganpati” mandals appealed to devotees to opt for “online darshan” this year.

The five main mandals and three other prominent mandals held a press conference on Tuesday.

“As we all know that the pandemic is not over crowding would be not fine for public safety. It has been unanimously decided by all the prominent mandals in Pune not to have big mandaps, or sets this year. We will have online programmes and other interesting things for the public throughout the 10 days,” said Shrikant Shete, president, Kasba Ganpati mandal. The press conference was held at Patrakar Bhavan and presidents and volunteers representing all the Manche Ganpati mandals were present.

Pune’s five Manache Ganpatis are the attraction for devotees during the festival. Kasba Ganpati is first, followed by Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesariwada.

The other there prominent manals in Pune are Shrimant Dagadusheth Ganapti, Akhil Mandai Sharda and Bhau Rangari. These are all referred to as Pune’s “Ashtvinayak Ganpati mandals”.

“Our appeal to Punekars and all other people is to take darshan online and attend our programmes. Also we are organising vaccination drives at our mandal premises for free, so those citizens who want to get vaccinated can come with their identity cards and get vaccinated. Our volunteers will monitor the public during the 10 days,” said Pravin Pardeshi, president, Guruji Talim mandal.