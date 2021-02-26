Pune’s event calendar: February 26 to March 3, 2021

2021 National Science Day – February 28

IISER, Pune

IISER, Pune is celebrating National Science Day by conducting various public events. This year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all programmes will be online on the institute’s various social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

All events are open to students, teachers and the general public.

There will be talks on various topics like, “India set to listen to space-time murmurs - gradational waves and the LIGO India project”; “Our Universe in a Grain of Sand, The Hows and Whys of Theoretical Research”; “Amazin’ Primes in Mathematics”; and a “Demonstration on Making Smart Probes for the detection of Covid-19”. There will be a virtual Toyfest, screening of Science films, demonstration of various hands-on Science and Mathematics activities, demonstrations of toys from trash, and an interaction with scientists

When: February 28, 2021, 10.00 am to 6.30 pm

Where: Online, event link to be shared after free registration.

Registration link: https://forms.gle/Vjvw2QwoBRTzcraCA

Live stream: IISER Pune Science Activity Centre YouTube channel

National Centre for Cell Sciences: Talk on stem cells

The Pune-based National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) will hold a public talk on stem cells by Dr Deepa Subramanian at 11 am. The webinar will be conducted by NCCS and the link will be available online on the NCCS website.

CSIR-NCL takes Science day online

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad will be celebrating the National Science Day together this year.

The programme will be online the link for which will be available on the CSIR-NCL website.

------------------------------------------------------

Explore France in 2021

Explore higher education opportunities in a country of creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship and art de vivre. Meet 40+ institutions and universities you’re your home.

When: February 26-27, 2021

Where: Online/register at cft.ifindia.in

Malaka Masterclass: Asian Favourites

Malaka Spice is back with another masterclass. Learn to make Asian delicacies like dumplings (chicken and vegetarian) and farm-fresh chickoo-baked yogurt vegetarian ramen.

When: February 27, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Malaka Spice, Lane 5, Koregaon Park

For more information please 9545631721 / 9762978962 or click - bit.ly/3pHN5m6

Nautanki Basic – two-day theatre workshop for children

Nautanki Basic is a beginner’s level workshop for young adults, aged six years and above. It will help children in areas such as creativity, problem-solving, social skills, confidence building, teamwork, and compassion.

The workshop will be conducted by Tushar Dalvi, founder of Rangaai Theatre Company.

Where: Raah - Literacy & Cultural Centre; Office 730, Marvel Vista, Lullanagar, Pune 411040

When February 27-28, 10am - 2pm

BhaDiPa stand-up comedy

BhaDiPa brings to you the BhaDiPa Stand-Up Comedy where the best of Marathi stand-up comedians from the BhaDiPa circuit are on the microphone.

When: February 27, 7pm to 9pm

Where: Aadyaa, House of Aadyaa, 1206/A-32, Shirole path, off JM Road

Birding tour to Bhigwan lake

Bhigwan lake, each year, welcomes over 200 varieties of birds, mainly Greater Flamingos, a variety of Ibis, Sandpiper, Geese, Storks, Herons, and Egrets. Experience a close-up view of the skyscraper of the bird family - the Flamingos.

Charges:

AC bus

Adult: Rs1,890/-

Child aged 5 to 9: Rs1,575/-

Non-AC bus

Adult trip: Rs1,575/-

Child aged 5 to 9: Rs1,260

Self-drive: Rs1,260/-

Child aged 5 to 9: Rs945/-

For more information call Rohan Ratnapal on +91 7350064961 or visit www.riversandridges.com

When: February, 28, 5am to 5pm

Where: Starts from Rivers and Ridges, 2, Bhagyasheela Soc. off NIBM road, Pune

Marathi play – Moruchi Maushi

Laugh aloud with actor Bharat Jadhav as he dons his best role as Moruchi Maushi.

When: Feb 28, 12.30 pm

Where: Balgandharva Rang Mandir