Pune’s Ganeshotsav ends on sombre note, major idols immersed by 6.40pm on Sunday

PUNE: For the second consecutive year, muted celebrations marked the close of the 10-day Ganeshotsav as visarjan (immersion) of all major Ganpati idols ended much earlier than pre-pandemic years, not to mention lack of the traditional dhol-tasha during immersion processions.

The immersion of the five most revered Ganpati idols in Pune – which usually takes place late at night and is accompanied by a lot of fanfare – ended at 1.17pm on Sunday. The Kasba Ganpati immersion ended at 11.29am; the Tambdi Jogeshwari immersion at 11.30am; Guruji Talim at 12.37pm; Tulshibaug at 1.15pm; and Kesariwada at 1.17pm. The immersion of other important idols took slightly longer, ending at 6.38pm. Bhausaheb Rangari ended at 2.32pm; Dagdusheth Halwai at 6.27pm; and Akhil Mandai Mandal at 6.38pm.

Priyanka Narnavare, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Pune police, said, “The immersion of the major public Ganpati idols ended with Akhil Mandai at 6.38pm. The home immersions and community immersion ponds were on till around 10 to 10.30pm.” Zone 1 comprises the old city which houses all the major idols and draws huge crowds during the 10-day festival especially on the last day.

While the police were out on the streets in areas where crowds usually gather, Covid-19 restrictions made for smaller gatherings. Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and joint commissioner Ravindra Shisve were also on the streets on visarjan day.

“There was dhol playing near the Tulshibaug Ganpati . We went there and seized the dhols and ensured that they did not play all day. That was the only incident. We have not registered any cases so far,” said DCP Narnavare.

Among other festivities, the reverberating dhol-tasha sounds that announce the arrival and immersion of Lord Ganesh have been conspicuous by their absence over the past two years.