Punjab: 3 held for cross-border drug trafficking, illegal monetary transactions
ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Apr 10, 2025 01:10 PM IST
The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Rana, Gurdev Singh alias Gedi, and Shailendra Singh alias Selu.
Amritsar rural police have arrested three persons for their involvement in cross-border drug trafficking and illegal monetary transactions, said an official on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Rana, Gurdev Singh alias Gedi, and Shailendra Singh alias Selu.
Police have also recovered 500 gm heroin, a Glock 9mm pistol (with two magazines), and ₹33 lakh in hawala money.
An FIR has been registered at Lopoke police station in Amritsar.
