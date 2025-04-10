Menu Explore
Punjab: 3 held for cross-border drug trafficking, illegal monetary transactions

ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Apr 10, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Amritsar rural police have arrested three persons for their involvement in cross-border drug trafficking and illegal monetary transactions, said an official on Thursday.

Punjab Police have recovered 500 gm heroin, a Glock 9mm pistol (with two magazines), and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33 lakh in hawala money. (HT File)
The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Rana, Gurdev Singh alias Gedi, and Shailendra Singh alias Selu.

Police have also recovered 500 gm heroin, a Glock 9mm pistol (with two magazines), and 33 lakh in hawala money.

An FIR has been registered at Lopoke police station in Amritsar.

