Punjab budget: State government to acquire 1,600 acres in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 12, 2023 02:44 AM IST

Announcement comes after the successful auction of 47 properties that made the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) richer by a record ₹1,935.8 crore

After the successful auction of 47 properties that made the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) richer by a record 1,935.8 crore, the state government is planning to acquire 1,600 acres more in Mohali for development of residential, commercial and industrial plots.

Finance Minister Punjab Harpal Cheema announced the plan to acquire more land in Mohali during the budget speech. (HT File)

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the plan to acquire more land in Mohali during the budget speech on Friday.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said, “As per requirement, industrial, residential and commercial clusters will be developed.”

A GMADA official said emphasis will be laid on expansion of Eco City-2 and -3 in Mullanpur and Aerotropolis Phase 2.

In his speech, Cheema also announced 25 crore for the Punjab State Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences that is coming up in Mohali, adding that it will become fully functional in financial year 2023-24. The government also allocated funds for the completion of the 50-bedded integrated AYUSH Hospital at Dayalpur Sodhian near Mohali.

