Punjab cabinet nod to policy for relief to cotton-picking labourers

Chandigarh The Punjab cabinet, led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday, approved the policy formulated for extending relief to the families of cotton-picking farm labourers affected by the damage caused to the cotton crop by the pink bollworm (pest attack).

With this decision, 10% of total compensation to be given to the farmers, on this count, would be provided to the families of cotton picking farm labourers affected by the pest attack. The cabinet also deliberated upon hardships faced by SC students who are beneficiaries of Post-Matric SC Scholarship Scheme and decided that the state government would bear its liability of 40%, amounting to ₹434 crore since 2017-18, to be released in two instalments during 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The cabinet also approved to scrap the fee capping , thereby keeping the fee of SC students on a par with the general category students. It also gave a go ahead to initiate action against those defaulter institutions, which indulged in fraudulent practices by lodging an FIR and blacklisting the same.