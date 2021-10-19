Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab caps dengue test rate in private facilities at 600
others

Punjab caps dengue test rate in private facilities at 600

The number of dengue cases has seen a sharp rise in Punjab, with the state’s rural development ministry also taked with procuring more fogging machines at the earliest.
Punjab health minister OP Soni added that the cap on dengue test rates will be applicable in both labs and hospitals. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh With dengue cases in Punjab already thrice the number last year, deputy chief minister Om Parkash Soni, who also holds the charge of health, on Monday directed the formation of district level committees under deputy commissioners. Soni, who chaired a meeting of the inter-sectoral coordination committee of the State Task Force on dengue control, also directed officers of local bodies department and the Punjab State Rural Development to procure new fogging machines. He added that the department has fixed the price of dengue test in private hospitals and laboratories at 600 across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Five more die of Covid in Himachal

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma is Chief of Staff, Western Command

Kashmir higher reaches receive snow, rains in plains

Mandi bypoll campaign: Sukh Ram’s family conspicuous by its absence
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP