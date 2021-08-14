Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab chief secy reviews progress on ease of doing business in state
others

Punjab chief secy reviews progress on ease of doing business in state

All administrative secretaries have been asked to identify more such compliances, where simplification is required, considering the fact that it will ultimately benefit the society at large
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan said the compliances fell under two categories, government to business and government to citizen, and were being reduced to save the cost and time of users. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh In a bid to cut red tape, the Punjab government has scrapped 1,498 mandatory compliances, while more reduction in compulsory formalities for trade and industry in the state is also being worked upon, chief secretary Vini Mahajan said on Saturday. She was chairing a meeting to review the status of compliance reduction across departments. All heads of department have been directed to reduce compliances expected to industry, even more, by the end of the month.

Mahajan said the compliances fell under two categories, government to business (G2B) and government to citizen (G2C) – were being reduced to save the cost and time of users.

She asked all administrative secretaries to identify more such compliances, where simplification is required, considering the fact that it will ultimately benefit the society at large. She added that Invest Punjab is the nodal agency for coordinating with all departments concerned for timely implementation of G2B compliances; Governance Reforms and Grievances department is the nodal agency for G2C compliances.

