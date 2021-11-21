Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab CM Channi lying on cancellation of PPAs: AAP
others

Punjab CM Channi lying on cancellation of PPAs: AAP

Cheema also claims that the Channi government is issuing advertisements to really spread its propaganda on the state’s power sector
Punjab leader of opposition and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema has alleged that the the CM Channi needs to produce documentary proof on his government’s call on cancellation of PPAs (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday accused chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of lying on the issue of cancellation of costly power purchase agreements (PPAs) made by the Badal government with the private thermal plants.

Cheema challenged Channi to show a single document or notification regarding the cancellation of power agreements. “It is not only a fraud, but also a punishable offence to claim cancellation of power agreements without cancellation,” Cheema added.

He warned the Channi government that the party would launch an awareness campaign on its false and misleading propaganda ; if it did not immediately stop this false propaganda being carried out by the government with public money. Cheema added, “If necessary, the government can be taken to court against such false propaganda.”

The AAP leader added that as soon as the Channi government came to power, it had announced the cancellation of power deals and a special session. “Finally, two months later, when the two-day session of the Vidhan Sabha was convened for constitutional pretence, the Channi government refused to rescind the deadly power deals. In the run-up to the elections, there has been a ‘drama’ of manipulating tariffs on power deals that is being touted as cancellation of PPAs; which is morally and practically wrong,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Cheema has also sought clarification from Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Channi government’s claims regarding the cancellation of the agreements. He also claimed that the AAP’s protracted struggle against power mafia had brought a great deal of awareness among the people of Punjab which made it difficult for the ruling Congress to answer questions of the people regarding high electricity bills and power guarantee promised by Arvind Kejriwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP