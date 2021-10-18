Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab CM should explain double-speak on extension of BSF jurisdiction: Sukhbir

An all-party meet could be called in Punjab, but Channi needed to shed his double-speak, said Sukhbir in Abohar, adding there was protest against the move
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has said the issue of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab impacted on federalism and needed to be handled well. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 08:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Bathinda Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday condemned Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for downplaying the dangers posed by the Centre’s move to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to nearly half of Punjab. He also accused the CM of double-speak on the issue.

“Channi is speaking with a forked tongue on the extension of BSF deployment in Punjab. On the one hand he says, there is no need to spread panic while on the other he offers an all-party meet,” Sukhbir, who was in Abohar on Monday, said.

He added that the very purpose of calling an all-party meeting as proposed by him had been defeated by this assertion that there was no need to worry. Sukhbir said Channi should also explain why he was objecting to the move if he thought the SAD was unnecessarily worried.

“Channi is only making a show of a protest after a public backlash. It seems the CM is trying to spread the Centre’s narrative that the move is not a major violation of the state’s autonomy. He should explain why he agreed to the proposal in the first place when he met Union home minister Amit Shah on October 5. He should also explain, why he has not held any concrete protest on this issue till now.”

Sukhbir added that the SAD has taken a principled stand on this issue as it would weaken the cause of federalism.

