Punjab DGP on inauguration spree; says 80 new police stations to be functional by October


By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta and SBS Nagar SSP Alka Meena during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a police station in the district. (HT Photo)

Jalandhar Punjab director general of police (DGP) said on Friday said 80 new police stations were being constructed across the state and were expected to be functional by October this year.

The DGP laid the foundation stone of the police lines project at the Jethu Majara village of SBS Nagar district, and said, “We have invested almost 200 crore on the new police stations. I have today laid the foundation stone of the most prestigious and long-awaited project of the district police, almost 26 years after the formation of the district.” He added that the 10-acre facility will be built at a cost of 25 crore and will have state-of-the-art facilities.

The DGP was accompanied by deputy commissioner Shena Aggarwal, district and sessions judge, Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, inspector general of police, Ludhiana range, Naunihal Singh and SBS Nagar SSP Alka Meena.

The top cop also launched two other major projects of Balachaur and SBS Nagar police stations. He also inaugurated the Mukandpur Police Station building, which is to be built on a four kanal plot at a cost of 1.64 crore. He appreciated SSP Meena for her efforts in completion on these projects, she also directed her to install CCTV cameras in the new police station.

‘NEW TECHNOLOGIES POSE A

DIFFERENT CHALLENGE TO POLICING’

The DGP also visited Barnala, where he inaugurated a memorial of 27 policemen, who died during the fight against terrorism in the state. “Punjab is a border state and there are continuing attempts from Pakistan and other countries to promote violence and separatist activities. New technologies like drones are key challenges which make fencing useless on the border,” the DGP added. He also met families of those killed during terrorism and promised to look into all their concerns.

