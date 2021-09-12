Home / Cities / Others / Punjab govt, Centre conspiring to abolish cooperative societies: SAD
Punjab government is working to abolish cooperative societies by its decision to reduce DAP fertiliser share to farmers, SAD has alleged. (HT Photo)
Punjab government is working to abolish cooperative societies by its decision to reduce DAP fertiliser share to farmers, SAD has alleged. (HT Photo)
others

Punjab govt, Centre conspiring to abolish cooperative societies: SAD

The Punjab government and the Centre are working to create an atmosphere for handing over agriculture sector to corporate and other private players, the SAD Kisan wing has claimed.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 08:41 PM IST

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said the BJP-led Central government and the Capt Amarinder Singh government in Punjab were conspiring to abolish cooperative societies in the state to ruin farmers.

SAD Kisan Wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said it was shocking that instead of strengthening the cooperative structure, the state government was working to weaken it. “The decision of the state government to reduce DAP fertiliser share to farmers through societies from 80% to 50% is a clear indication that the Congress government is implementing the agenda of the BJP, even as the cooperative societies are the backbone of the farming community,” Maluka said, adding, “The short supply is related to the reduction in the 8,000 per tonne subsidy denied to manufacturers.”

He added that due to the reduction in manufacturing of fertilisers from 5.5 lakh tonne to 1.25 lakh tonne, lower supply is available in the market. He said marginal farmers were the most affected as they were not in a capacity to procure fertilisers from the market.

“The decision of the state government is nothing, but implementation of the BJP’s agenda to create an atmosphere to hand over agriculture sector to corporates and other private players,” Maluka claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.