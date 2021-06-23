Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab govt doctors to strike on June 25 against reduction in non-practising allowance
others

Punjab govt doctors to strike on June 25 against reduction in non-practising allowance

The state government’s decision of decreasing the Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) and de-linking it from basic pay according to the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission has drawn flak; docs have united under a single umbrella
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:55 PM IST
The joint coordination committee of government doctors has also decided that only emergency services will remain operational (HT FILE PHOTO)

Moga Government doctors have given a statewide strike call on June 25 (Friday) against the state government’s decision of decreasing the Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) and de-linking it from basic pay according to the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission. The joint coordination committee of government doctors has also decided that only emergency services will remain operational. On Wednesday, doctors also submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioners in this regard

Dr Gagandeep Singh, state president, Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS), said, “Doctors are risking their lives every day in this pandemic. We hoped for a financial gift from the Sixth Pay Commission. It has, however, reduced the NPA, which has resulted in huge financial loss to our community.”

Dr Indervir Gill, organising secretary, PCMS, said, “All organisations related to the medical profession are fighting against the state government seeking the restoration of the NPA, under the banner of the Joint Coordination Committee. We appeal to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to intervene and ensure justice.”

