Punjab govt to hold competitions for students to spread positivity amid pandemic

To engage students in productive activities while the schools are closed due to a spike in Covid cases, the state education department has decided to hold online educational competitions from May 1 to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Students will participate in competitions including essay writing, poem recitation, slogan writing, and debates.

They will make videos of the activity and share them on the class WhatsApp groups. Last year, over 40,000 students participated in the same online contests in the district and 10 students bagged top positions at the state level. The topics of the competitions will be based on the life, teachings, and achievements of the guru. The aim is to make students aware of the teachings and life of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) issued a letter to all district education officers, (secondary), to make maximum students participate. It is the responsibility of principals to make students register online for the competitions.

The competitions will be held at the school, block, district levels, and then state level. SCERT will issue certificates to the winners.

Lakhvir Singh, DEO, secondary, said, “The school principals have been informed about the same so that they can ensure maximum participation. Participating in these competitions will make students aware of the teachings and life of the ninth guru.”

The essay writing competition will be conducted from May 1 to May 31 at the school level and from September 1 to 7 at the block level. The selected students will participate at the district level from October 1 to 8 and winners of the district level will participate in the state-level competition from November 1 to 15.

Schools will conduct the poem recitation contest from June 1 to June 31 at the school level. The winners will participate from September 9 to 15 at the block level. The district-level contest will be held between October 9 to 16. The winners of the district-level contest will participate at the state level from November 16 to 30.

