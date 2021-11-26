Punjab Int’l trade expo starts in Amritsar from December 2

Amritsar The Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), usually an annual event, is starting in the holy city from December 2 this year, with no event held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will inaugurate this expo, a premier trade and business exhibition, that the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been organising for 14 years in a row, before last year’s unavoidable break. Officials have been assigned duties to ensure the event is smoothly conducted.

Traders of Thailand, Egypt, Turkey and other countries, apart from other states of the country, are participating. Participation of Pakistan traders, however, remains uncertain as yet.