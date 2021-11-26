Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab Int’l trade expo starts in Amritsar from December 2
others

Punjab Int’l trade expo starts in Amritsar from December 2

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will inaugurate the trade expo in Amritsar; PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry are the organisers
The 2019 photo of preparations in full swing for Punjab trade expo in Amritsar; last year the event could not be held due to the Covid 19 pandemic. (HT File photo)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 08:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar The Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), usually an annual event, is starting in the holy city from December 2 this year, with no event held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will inaugurate this expo, a premier trade and business exhibition, that the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been organising for 14 years in a row, before last year’s unavoidable break. Officials have been assigned duties to ensure the event is smoothly conducted.

Traders of Thailand, Egypt, Turkey and other countries, apart from other states of the country, are participating. Participation of Pakistan traders, however, remains uncertain as yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP