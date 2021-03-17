Home / Cities / Others / Punjab issues draft notification for one-time settlement of illegal water-sewer connections
others

Punjab issues draft notification for one-time settlement of illegal water-sewer connections

The draft notification issued on Monday invited suggestions from various urban local bodies for changes if required.
By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:24 AM IST
As per the draft notification, residents will be able to get their illegal water-sewer connection regularised at nominal rates, without any penalty or interest, within three months of the issuance of the final notification. (AFP)

For expediting recovery of dues and providing residents an opportunity to get their illegal water-sewer connections regularised at nominal rates, Punjab local bodies department has issued a draft notification for one-time settlement (OTS).

The draft notification issued on Monday invited suggestions from various urban local bodies for changes if required.

As per the draft notification, residents will be able to get their illegal water-sewer connection regularised at nominal rates, without any penalty or interest, within three months of the issuance of the final notification. After three months, they will have to pay 100% penalty on the concessional fee being offered under the OTS policy.

If residents fail to get the connections regularised within six months, they will have to pay the fee, penalty as well as the interest on it.

The draft also includes a waiver on interest and penalty for defaulters of water-sewer user charges. As per the draft notification, no penalty or interest will be charged on the principal amount if the payment is made within three months, while only penalty will be waived off if the amount is paid after three months but within six months.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 major fires reported at different areas in Mumbai

ED raids Thane builder’s bungalow

Charge sheet by Mumbai Police in TRP case solely targeted at Arnab, his counsel tells HC

Fake marriage certificate racket busted in Khadoor Sahib, 2 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP