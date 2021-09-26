Punjab reports 25 fresh Covid cases

Punjab recorded 25 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 6,01,468, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll stands at 16,505 with no Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. One death case was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, it said.

Among the new cases, Pathankot and Rupnagar reported three each, followed by two in Amritsar.

The number of active cases dropped to 282 from 287 on Friday, it said.

Twenty-eight people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,681, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,43,89,012 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far and 4,26,061 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday, the bulletin said.