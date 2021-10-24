Punjab SIT begins probe into Singhu border lynching, visits victim’s village

Amritsar A day after a Haryana Police team visited Cheema Kalan village in Tarn Taran to record the statement of family members of Lakhbir Singh, who was brutally lynched to death at the Singhu border on October 15, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the Punjab government has formed also visited the village on Saturday.

Additional director general of police (Bureau of Investigation) Varinder Kumar heads the SIT, which comprises two other members, Ferozepur Range DIG Inderbir Singh and Tarn Taran SSP Harvinder Singh Virk. The SIT is investigating the circumstances leading to the lynching of Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border.

The SIT was constituted following a complaint made by Lakhbir’s sister, Raj Kaur who sought a probe as to who took him to Singhu border.

The SIT members stayed at the residence of Lakhbir for around one hour and questioned his sister. Then it visited the local gaushala to explore any conspiracy angle to the incident, where the caretaker Sahib Singh told the team that a jatha of ‘Nihangs’ from Chabba village had visited the gaushala on the Baisakhi festival and had returned after a stay of two-three days. At Sarai Amanat Khan police station, the team questioned zila parishad member Munish Kumar Monu Cheema, former sarpanch Lakhwinder Singh and others.

