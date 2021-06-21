Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab to set up 75 plants to ensure adequate medical O2

Two plants at Barnala and Nangal have already been made functional, and work on others is in full swing. Two undertrial plants at medical colleges of Amritsar and Patiala have also been commissioned
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:09 AM IST
A government release added that 3,000 OCs that the state government had purchased with World Bank assistance are being distributed to the state hospitals. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chandigarh To augment supplies and ensure adequate medical oxygen across the state with healthcare institutions as well as private hospitals, the Punjab government will set up 75 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants. These will be set up in every district to combat the imminent third Covid wave.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan, chaired a meeting to review the management of medical oxygen in healthcare institutions, where it was decided to set up these plants.

Two plants at Barnala and Nangal have already been made functional, and work on others is in full swing. Two undertrial plants at medical colleges of Amritsar and Patiala have also been commissioned. Besides, over 5,000 oxygen concentrators (OCs) have also been provided to all state hospitals, CHCs and health and wellness centres to take care of any emergent requirement.

A government release added that 3,000 OCs that the state government had purchased with World Bank assistance are being distributed to the state hospitals. A state oxygen management group, headed by principal secretary, water supply and sanitation, Jaspreet Talwar with director, industry and commerce, C Sibin, PHSC MD Tanu Kashyap and additional secretary, water supply and sanitation, Amit Talwar, as members was also constituted. Talwar has been appointed as state nodal officer to liaison with the Centre in this regard.

