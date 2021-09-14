Punjabi University issues gag order for registrar, officials

Patiala With Punjabi University making the headlines for all the wrong reasons, the varsity has now advised its deans, heads of the departments and registrar not to speak to the media about matters regarding the varsity. Vice-chancellor Arvind has sent an email in this regard to all key officers advising them to be very careful with the media; the email advises officers not to talk to media and give statements, except through the public relations’ officer of the varsity.

