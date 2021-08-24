Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pushpak Exp to sport a new look soon, offer more comfort
others

Pushpak Exp to sport a new look soon, offer more comfort

NER officials said the old conventional coaches of the train would be replaced with plush Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, based on German technique.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 08:56 PM IST
The Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express is bracketed among the city’s most prestigious trains and connects Lucknow to the country’’s financial capital Mumbai.. (For representation only)

LUCKNOW: The Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, bracketed among the city’s most prestigious trains and the vital link which connects the state capital to the country’s financial capital, would soon be seen in a new look, courtesy the North-Eastern Railway’s (NER) modernisation programme.

Under this programme, the NER has decided to give a massive facelift to the train for a better journeying experience to the passengers.

“The train is a popular one, especially for the Mumbai -bound passengers. Hence, it has been decided to give a better journeying experience to the passengers by giving it a massive facelift,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NER.

Under the modernisation, NER officials said the old conventional coaches of the train would be replaced with plush Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, based on German technique. The coaches are designed to offer more comfort to the passengers boarding the train. These coaches were earlier only restricted to high-end trains like Swarna Shatabdi, Garib Rath and series of Rajdhanis that were known for comfort.

“But now, the passengers travelling in Pushpak Express too can experience the comfort of LHB coaches,” an officer said.

Officials also termed the swanky coaches as the most comfortable. “Unlike regular coaches, LHBs are jerk -proof and have high quality build that make them sophisticated and of course comfortable,” an officer said.

Singh said there would be one SLDRD coach, two general coaches, five sleeper coaches, four 3rd AC coaches, two 3 tier coaches economy, one coach of second AC and one coach of first AC, one pantry car and one generator car\luggage. There would be 18 coaches in total.

He said that the newer version of Pushpak Express Special train (02533/02534) would start from October 30. On this day, the newer version of the Mumbai-bound train would originate from Lucknow, whereas the Lucknow-bound train would ferry passengers from Mumbai on November 1.

NER officials said that the train was inducted into NER in 2004 and was over 25-years-old.

