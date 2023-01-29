PWD to look into reasons behind Alaya Apartment cave-in

LUCKNOW The public works department (PWD), as per direction by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, has pitched in to investigate the reasons behind the collapse of the five-storeyed Alaya Apartment, which claimed three lives. A team of PWD experts has already collected samples from the spot and sent them to its lab.

Sharing further details, a PWD official said, “PWD engineers are engaged in finding out the reason behind the collapse of the building. The PWD team took a sample of the debris from the building and sent it to the lab for testing. The body has sought four-to-five days from the commissioner to come out with results.”

The official added that the engineering team has collected samples from the top floor ceiling and the column beam. The debris of each of the floors would be examined in the lab to ascertain what went wrong with the building.”