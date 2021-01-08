PWD translocates pipal tree near demolished temple in ChandniChowk to east Delhi

The Delhi government’s public works department (PWD) early Friday morning removed the pipal tree in Chandni Chowk -- located right next to the Hanuman temple that was demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation earlier this week on the orders of the Delhi high court -- and transplanted it at a site in east Delhi. Although the PWD officials said they had taken permission from the forest department and were in line with the law while removing the tree, the Delhi BJP criticised the government for not protecting heritage trees.

A PWD official said the tree has been transplanted at its subdivision office near Geeta Colony in east Delhi after being removed from the site around 2am Friday.

“We had necessary permission for the relocation of the tree from the forest department. It has been transplanted at our subdivision office. Like the temple, the tree was also falling on the right of way and had to be removed,” said the PWD official in charge of the project.

But the BJP took umbrage over the way it was transplanted. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shanker Kapoor, said, “They removed the tree at night. The PWD removed the tree from the site after permission from the government. We condemn the move.”

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash said, “This shows that the government is not concerned about heritage trees and the environment.”

The temple, located on the road which is being redesigned only for pedestrians only as part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment plan, was declared “illegal” by the high court and the order for its removal was passed in 2015.

On Sunday, the North corporation had demolished the Hanuman temple in the heritage market in pursuance of the high court order.

This had led to a blame game between the AAP and the BJP. While the AAP blamed the BJP, which is the ruling party in the North corporation for the demolition, the latter blamed the Delhi government for not incorporating the temple and the tree in the redevelopment plan of Chandni Chowk.

The Chandni Chowk redevelopment work aims to have a decongested and pedestrianised heritage market along the 1.5km road between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid and the project is being executed by Shahjahanbad Redevelopment Corporation.

Both the AAP and the Delhi government refused to comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.