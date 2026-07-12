Qatar savours Chausa of Prayagraj, demands more!

Mango exports from the Prayagraj division have gathered momentum this season, with the first consignment of premium Chausa mangoes from Pratapgarh reaching Qatar and fresh orders pouring in from Gulf buyers. Exporters say improving fruit quality and rising overseas demand are helping local growers secure better prices while opening up new export opportunities.

Export-quality Chausa mangoes being packed in Pratapgarh (HT)

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According to horticulture officials, the Prayagraj division has around 2,400 hectares under mango cultivation, with Pratapgarh’s Manikpur belt accounting for nearly 1,100 hectares. Known for its Chausa and Dussehri varieties, the region produces around 1,50,000 tonnes of mangoes each season.

Prayagraj-based Mais Overseas Private Limited recently exported its first 1,200-kg consignment of Chausa mangoes to Doha, Qatar. Company CEO Akhilendra Pratap Singh said the shipment received an encouraging response, leading to four more orders from Qatar that are scheduled to be dispatched on July 10. The company has also received enquiries from buyers in Oman and Dubai, with discussions underway for additional exports.

Singh said export prospects had initially appeared uncertain this season because of regional geopolitical tensions, but overseas demand picked up as conditions improved. The first shipment comprised mangoes sourced directly from orchards in Jasauli village of Pratapgarh’s Manikpur area, where growers received prices higher than prevailing local market rates.

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{{^usCountry}} After procurement, the mangoes were transported to a pack house in Lucknow for grading, quality inspection and packaging before being airlifted to Doha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After procurement, the mangoes were transported to a pack house in Lucknow for grading, quality inspection and packaging before being airlifted to Doha. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Horticulture Specialist Virendra Singh of the Horticultural Experiment and Training Centre at Khusro Bagh said the Prayagraj division had recorded a good mango harvest this season, with export-quality Chausa emerging as a key attraction. He said Pratapgarh alone had harvested about 21,000 tonnes of mangoes by the second week of July.

Growers say exports and improved cultivation practices have significantly boosted their earnings. Kamlesh, a mango farmer from Manikpur, said he was getting 1.5 to two times last year’s prices. He credited the increase partly to fruit bagging, which ensured uniform ripening, reduced pest damage and produced larger, more attractive fruits that fetched premium rates.

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Another orchard owner, Sandeep of Hathigawan, said bagging had also enhanced the fruit’s shelf life, making it better suited for long-distance exports while helping farmers earn higher returns.