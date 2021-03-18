Question hour: Himachal earned 2,831.5cr from VAT on petrol, diesel

Himachal urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Thursday said that drug addiction in the state was on a rise.

He was replying to a query by Chintpurni legislator Rajesh Thakur in the state assembly.

The minister said that a meeting of the north Indian states to curb drug menace was called last year at behest of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Bhardwaj, the third most senior ministers in the cabinet, was responding on behalf of the CM as the latter was in Jogindernagar to attend the cremation of Mandi Lok Sabha member Ramswaroop Sharma.

Giving details on the drive against drug menace, the minister said that in the last three years up to January 31, 2021, a total of 238 cases of narcotic smuggling were registered in the state, besides 516 cases of liquor smuggling. He said the government was resolute to curb drug smuggling in the state and the police were focused on apprehending drug smugglers in Kullu, where ₹40-crore drug consignment was hauled. The minister informed that with a changed strategy, the police were attaining success in catching drug smugglers from outside the state.

Rajesh Thakur said chitta, charas and liquor have been caught in large quantities in the state and this has become a cause of concern in the border area. He said Damtal village has become a hub for drug smugglers.

During the last three years up to January 31, 2021, revenue amounting to ₹2,831.5 crore has been generated through Value Added Tax (VAT) on the sale of petrol and diesel in Himachal, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur stated in a written reply to a query by Theog legislator Rakesh Singha.

To a question raised by Mandi MLA Anil Sharma, the CM said the tourism and civil aviation department has released ₹40 crore for the first phase of Shiv Dham proposed to come up at Kangni Dhar in Mandi. Work on the first phase will be completed by September 18, 2022, the CM informed in a written reply.

The CM said a graphical video of Shiv Dham has been made by the consultant appointed by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and released by the Mandi deputy commissioner.

However, for Phase-II of the project, the design along with the cost estimation is being finalised, so that the final cost of the project could be determined.

In a written reply to Jwalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala, the chief minister said pension funds are being deducted, and the government employees’ share has been included in the gross salary, and now the latter will have to pay income tax on this amount.

However, exemption is available on employer contribution, he said. An exemption of 14% of government contribution is allowed only for central government employees and not for state government employees.