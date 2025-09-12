Question paper protocol of UPPSC revamped to curb leaks, boost transparency

As a step towards ensuring transparency and security in its examination process, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has revamped its question paper preparation protocol. The reforms follow recent amendments made by the state government to the act governing the commission’s operations. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File)

Under the new system—already in use for recent recruitment exams—subject experts now prepare four separate sets of question papers. Out of these, the commission randomly selects and prints two, marking a shift from the earlier practice of preparing three sets and printing just one, UPPSC officials confirmed.

To further tighten security, the selected sets are sent to printing agencies in sealed envelopes, significantly reducing the risk of paper leaks or tampering.

This procedural overhaul was officially enacted following a gazette notification issued on June 3, 2025, amending the Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) Act.

According to officials, the reform is part of a broader initiative to ensure fairness, efficiency, and transparency in UPPSC’s competitive examinations.

The changes were prompted by the leak of the Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Examination held on February 11, 2023, a major controversy that led to widespread criticism. The exam was later reconducted on July 27, under the new guidelines. Since then, several other recruitment exams have been conducted using the revamped system.

To further clarify and solidify the changes, the state government issued a second gazette notification on August 21, 2025, which includes the ‘Statement of Objects and Reasons’ for the amendment.

A copy of the notification, accessed by Hindustan Times, explains the rationale behind the reform.

It states: “The Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) Act, 1985 was enacted to regulate the Commission’s procedures. To ensure that examinations are conducted more efficiently, error-free, and with higher quality and fairness, it was decided to amend Section 10 of the Act. The revised provision mandates the preparation of four question paper sets—up from three—by reputed subject experts and moderators, with two sets to be printed instead of one, using different printing presses. Since the State Legislature was not in session and immediate action was needed, the Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 was promulgated by the Governor on June 3, 2025. This bill seeks to replace that ordinance.”

Confirming the implementation of these measures, UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar said that all current recruitment examinations are being conducted in full compliance with the amended act.

As per the new process, four subject experts from different regions prepare question papers independently. These are submitted in sealed envelopes to the Examination Controller, who forwards them to moderators for vetting.

After review, the moderators re-seal the envelopes, stamping them without any identifying marks. The Examination Controller then randomly selects two of the four sealed sets—without opening them—and sends them to two separate printing presses, according to UPPSC officials.

Each printing press is responsible for proofreading and printing its assigned question paper set. They are instructed to package the papers using distinct colors or confidential codes for different examination centers, along with official seals. The presses are held accountable for maintaining strict confidentiality, and the Examination Controller issues formal guidelines to ensure this protocol is followed meticulously.