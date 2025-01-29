Quick response by ambulances saved lives

Prompt ambulance service by 50 ambulances deployed at Mahakumbh Nagar played a major role in saving lives at a critical time by rushing to the tragedy site at Sangam nose within two-three minutes. An ambulance makes its way to the site of the incident at the Mahakumbh on Wednesday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

These ambulances made over 100 trips from the Central Hospital at the Mela ground, where the injured were rushed.

After providing first aid at the site, critically injured patients were rushed to the Central Hospital.

Those needing specialised care were later shifted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital or Tej Bahadur Sapru Chikitsalaya (Beli Hospital).

The Police, SDRF, and NDRF teams played a vital role in facilitating ambulance movement and ensuring continuous medical assistance.

A green corridor was quickly established enabling ambulances to navigate through the crowded Akhada route at Sangam at full speed and reach locations within minutes.

All medical shifts were merged, ensuring the presence of over 1,000 healthcare professionals at the hospital to treat the injured.

Additionally, doctors from various locations across the Mela ground reached the hospital within three minutes ensuring immediate medical attention.

Cops swung into action

Quick response by the police helped in restoring order and prevented the situation from escalating.

Police and RAF personnel used ropes to manage the crowd, ensuring systematic movement of devotees.

Senior police officials, including IG Prem Kumar and Mela SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, reached the site immediately. They directed the crowd through alternative routes, ensuring safety of all pilgrims.

DIG Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna stated that an unprecedented number of devotees arrived in Prayagraj with estimates exceeding 10 crore pilgrims.