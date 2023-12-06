close_game
News / Cities / Others / Rae Bareli doc kills wife, two kids; then takes his own life

Rae Bareli doc kills wife, two kids; then takes his own life

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 06, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Arun Kumar Singh, an eye specialist at the railway coach factory, was reportedly battling depression

Lucknow: A 45-year-old doctor, identified as Arun Kumar Singh, allegedly took his own life after killing his wife and two children late on Tuesday night. The incident took place at the Modern Railcoach Factory in Lalganj, Rae Bareli.

Following the incident, Rae Bareli’s SP, Alok Priyadarshi, accompanied by the Lalganj SHO, additional SP, and a forensic team, swiftly responded to a distressing call from the neighbours of the doctor family.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Arun Kumar Singh, an eye specialist at the railway coach factory, was reportedly battling depression. According to Priyadarshi, the forensic team’s initial findings suggest that Singh first took the lives of his wife, son, and daughter before ultimately ending his own.

“We are in the process of gathering statements from friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances of the doctor to better understand his mental state and identify potential stressors,” said the SP.

Wednesday, December 06, 2023
