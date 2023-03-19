Railway laying 5K km track in country every year: Railway Board member

Member, Railway Board (Infrastructure), RN Sunkar on Sunday said the Indian Railway was laying 5,000 km track every year to expand and strengthen rail infrastructure in the country. He also said in days to come, the track-laying work will be increased to 10,000 km per year.

Member, Railway Board (Infrastructure), RN Sunkar said in days to come, the track-laying work will be increased to 10,000 km per year. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Holding a meeting in the office of general manager, North Eastern Railway (NER), Chandra Vir Raman here to review the ongoing track conversion, rail track electrification and new rail line project, Sunkar said during the earlier regime 1,000 km railway track was laid in the country per year. During the meeting, he instructed the officials to complete projects in a time-bound manner.

He also said the Centre had much expectations from the railway. He also underlined the improved functioning of the Railway Board where any proposal could get approval within hour instead of a month as was the case during the previous government at the Centre. Sunkar asked the officials to live up to the expectations of people and stressed the need for team work to complete the projects.

Chief public relations officer, NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh said during the meeting progress on third rail line from Kusumhi jungle to Domin Garh, from Gonda to Budhwal and new rail line from Khalilabad to Bahraich and Sahjanwa to Dohrighat was also reviewed. ---Abdur Rahman