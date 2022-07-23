Railway officers, employees felicitated at NCR HQ

‘Principal Chief Engineer Award Distribution Ceremony for the year 2021-22’ was organised at North Central Railways (NCR) headquarters on Friday. In this programme, a total of 100 railways’ personnel, including five officers and 95 staff, from the engineering department, were felicitated by SK Mishra, principal chief engineer, NCR, informed chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR, Shivam Sharma.

SK Mishra congratulated the awardees and motivated the officers and employees to continue the good work done by them. He asked officials to ensure that there is no accumulation of water in the railway underpass during the rainy season. Apart from this, special instructions were issued to all to remain vigilant about safety and security in operations. Apart from this, he also stressed on increasing the quality of work, the CPRO said.

On this occasion, officers and employees of the NCR Headquarters and all the three divisions of NCR including Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra were present.