1 dead, 2700 people affected in Meghalaya in rain-related incidents: Official

At least one person has died, and over 2,700 people in 79 villages have been affected due to rain-related incidents in Meghalaya during the past 10 days, officials informed on Saturday.

(HT Photo)

Following a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), executive director of the State Disaster Management Authority Matsiewdor War Nongbri informed on Saturday that a detailed meeting was held with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to identify areas vulnerable to landslides.

Speaking to media persons here, Nongbri said the districts affected by natural calamities due to heavy rainfall, cyclone, lightning strike, landslide, mudslides and fire incidents include North Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, Ri Bhoi.

“The number of villages affected is 79 and the population affected is 2,777, with one loss of human life and three animal deaths. And 186 houses were damaged, she said, adding that the information is based on first information reports (FIR) filed under the respective districts.

The official said a full assessment will be made by the deputy commissioners (DC) of the respective districts and based on that, a detailed report will be sent to the revenue department post which will then provide relief to the people as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms of 2022-2023,” Nongbri added.

When asked, the executive director said this one death had occurred in the Ri Bhoi district. “The person fell from the culvert and drowned. The locals recovered his body and handed it over to the police. An FIR has been lodged and we are yet to receive the full detailed report from the DC,” she said.

Announcing that the Southwest monsoon has commenced in Meghalaya, Nongbri said, “As of now, we have an average rainfall of 354.9mm. This is with effect from June 1 till date. This is as per IMD data. So far, all the districts have been kept on high alert. They have been instructed to take immediate and necessary actions whenever required. The districts have issued advisories to the general public to be alert and to be cautious.”

She further informed that a red alert and warning have been issued by the IMD in three districts– East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills.

“In the last two days, we have disseminated about 8.9 lakh alerts on the first day and 8.67 lakh alerts on the second day,” she said while adding that alert notification is also being sent through the mobile Sachet App.

“The IMD has also issued district-wise weather warning bulletins. As per the latest, on June 17 and 18, there will be heavy rainfall in South Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, West Jaiñtia Hills and East Jaiñtia Hills,” she said.

Nongbri said that people have been advised to stay indoors and the district administrations have been asked to take necessary steps.

She also appealed to the people to download the Sachet App for updates and details of any upcoming weather conditions.

