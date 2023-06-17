Cyclone Biparjoy: Rajasthan receives heavy rainfall; will intensify, says IMD

Several areas in Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which further moved to the desert state after making landfall in adjoining Gujarat with a windspeed of 115-125 kmph, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in many parts of the state, especially in Western Rajasthan (Representative Photo)

According to the IMD, a rainfall of 210 mm was recorded in Mount Abu, 136 mm in Sedwa in Barmer, 135 mm in Mount Abu tehsil, 110 mm in Raniwada of Jalore, 76 mm in Bidasaria in Churu, 68 mm in Reodar, 59 mm in Sanchor, 57 mm in Pindwara, 49 mm each in Gogunda and Girva, 47 mm in Jalore, 46 mm each in Sindri and Jaswantpura of Jalore, 40 mm in Jhadol, 38 mm in Abu Road, 35 mm in Kotda, 30 mm in Sirohi, 26 mm in Kumbhalgarh and 25.7 mm in Udaipur till 8.30 am, they said.

The IMD has further warned of heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in many parts of the state, especially in Western Rajasthan. In the last 24 hours, many areas in Rajasthan received extremely heavy to heavy rainfall, they said.

The department in a letter to the chief secretary has informed of “Deep Depression” (remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy) over Southeast-Pakistan adjoining Southwest-Rajasthan and Kutch.

“It is very likely to move east-north eastwards and weaken into a Depression during the next 06 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move east-northeastwards and maintain the intensity of Depression during subsequent 18 hours,” it said.

Cyclone Biparjoy which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch in Gujarat.

The intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely in the districts of Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions on June 17, according to IMD.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions is very likely on June 18 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely in the districts of Kota and Bharatpur divisions on June 19, it said.

The department added that there will be a decrease in heavy rainfall activities from Southwest parts of Rajasthan, which is very likely from June 18 onwards.

“Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph till mid-night of June 17 morning hours over South Rajasthan,” said the IMD.

A “Yellow” alert has been sounded for Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Udaipur and Rajsamand districts.

The cyclone is in the form of deep depression in Rajasthan and will further reduce to the depression category, an official said.

The department has also informed about the expected impact– water logging in low laying areas over South West Rajasthan; the strong wind may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops; partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds; and minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.

The department has suggested people stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel, if possible, during thunderstorms and gusty winds.

People have been asked to avoid adventure activities and tourism trips during 16-18 June, 2023.

“Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity during thunderstorms. Adventure activities and tourism trips may be avoided during 16-18 June 2023,” it said.

