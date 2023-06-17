Amit Shah to visit Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy disrupts life in coastal areas

Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit the cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat to take stock of the situation, two days after 'Bijarjoy' made landfall in the coastal districts of the state as a severe cyclonic storm. Shah will visit Jakhau port in the Kutch district and meet people evacuated from coastal areas and temporarily residing in shelter homes. Heavy rain owing to the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy triggers waterlogging at Mandvi in Kutch district of Gujarat. (PTI)

The minister will also meet the affected population in Mandvi. During the visit to his home state, Shah will inspect the relief operation in the Bhuj district. He is expected to hold a meeting with chief minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officials in the state government.

Cyclone Biparjoy crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch coast near Jakhau Port on Thursday night as a very severe cyclone storm with a windspeed of 115-125 kmph, disrupting power and communication lines in the coastal districts. It was reported that several trees were uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch, due to the impact of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out the clearance work on Friday.

On Friday evening, the state government said that more than 1,000 teams were working across eight districts of Gujarat to restore power.

Cyclone Biparjoy gradually weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and then into a cyclonic storm and finally into a deep depression on Friday evening.

The system – the remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy – was over Southwest Rajasthan adjoining Gujarat and Southeast Pakistan and about 130 km northeast of Dholavira on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department, in a bulletin, said the deep depression will weaken into depression in the next six hours.

