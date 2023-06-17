Home / India News / Amit Shah to visit Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy disrupts life in coastal areas

Amit Shah to visit Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy disrupts life in coastal areas

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy disrupted the power and communication lines in the coastal district of Gujarat as it crossed the region as very severe cyclonic storm.

Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit the cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat to take stock of the situation, two days after 'Bijarjoy' made landfall in the coastal districts of the state as a severe cyclonic storm. Shah will visit Jakhau port in the Kutch district and meet people evacuated from coastal areas and temporarily residing in shelter homes.

Heavy rain owing to the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy triggers waterlogging at Mandvi in Kutch district of Gujarat.&nbsp;(PTI)
Heavy rain owing to the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy triggers waterlogging at Mandvi in Kutch district of Gujarat. (PTI)

The minister will also meet the affected population in Mandvi. During the visit to his home state, Shah will inspect the relief operation in the Bhuj district. He is expected to hold a meeting with chief minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officials in the state government.

Gujarat cop rescues 4-day-old baby during cyclone Biparjoy; video viral

Cyclone Biparjoy crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch coast near Jakhau Port on Thursday night as a very severe cyclone storm with a windspeed of 115-125 kmph, disrupting power and communication lines in the coastal districts. It was reported that several trees were uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch, due to the impact of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out the clearance work on Friday.

On Friday evening, the state government said that more than 1,000 teams were working across eight districts of Gujarat to restore power.

Cyclone Biparjoy gradually weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and then into a cyclonic storm and finally into a deep depression on Friday evening.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds damage cars, buildings in Rajasthan. Watch

The system – the remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy – was over Southwest Rajasthan adjoining Gujarat and Southeast Pakistan and about 130 km northeast of Dholavira on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department, in a bulletin, said the deep depression will weaken into depression in the next six hours.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
amit shah cyclone
amit shah cyclone
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out