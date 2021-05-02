Rajasthan bypolls: Ruling Congress ahead on two of three seats

The ruling Congress is leading on two assembly seats, while the BJP is ahead on the third, in the counting of votes for Rajasthan bypoll, Election Commission of India (ECI) statistics show.

In the initial rounds of counting of votes for three assembly seats in Rajasthan, Congress looks comfortable on Sahara (Bhilwara) and Sujangarh (Churu), and BJP on Rajasamand.

According to the EC statistics, BJP’s Deepti Maheshwari is leading on the Rajsamand seat with a margin of 4397 votes against rival Congress’ Tansukh Bohara.

On Sahara and Sujangarh seats, Congress candidates Gayatri Trivedi and Manoj Kumar are leading with 18,088 and 14,676 vote margin respectively, leaving behind BJP’s Ratanlal Jat and RLP’s Sitaram Nayak.

An EC spokesman said that 9/30 rounds in Sujangarh, 14/25 rounds in Rajsamand and 11/28 rounds in Sahara had been completed till noon.

On April 17, the three seats went for bypoll and recorded a total of 60.37% voting.

The polling percentage at Sujangarh in Churu district was recorded at 58.21%. Rajsamand registered 67.23% polling, and Sahara in Bhilwara district saw 56.60% polling. A total of 44,98,85 voters turned out for voting.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the polling percentage of Sahara was 73.56%; Sujangarh recorded 70.68% polling, and Rajsamand was at 76.59%.

The counting of votes for the bypolls to three assembly seats in the state started on Sunday morning. The results are expected by the evening.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed to people not to gather on the streets to celebrate poll victories in the wake of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“The result of the bypolls for the three seats in the state will be announced. It is my appeal to not celebrate in the wake of the rising corona cases. Do not gather in crowds, do not burst firecrackers by making a gathering,” Gehlot tweeted.

He also said leaders of political parties, workers, and those winning the elections and their supporters should maintain discipline and behave peacefully.

