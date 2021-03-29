Rajasthan doctor booked for raping patient in Mohali hotel

The district police have booked a Rajasthan doctor for raping his patient at a private hotel in Sector 82 here.

As per information, the accused identified as Subhash Rajodiya is a private doctor based in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Investigating officer Baljeet Kaur said the victim, who is from Mohali, had gone to her relative’s house in Sri Ganganagar two weeks back and had suffered a back injury there. She had visited the accused doctor’s hospital, who had taken her phone number.

On March 25, the doctor called her stating that he had come to Mohali and was staying at a private hospital in Sector 82. He asked her to come there and bring her medical reports. At the hotel, the accused gave her some medicine, after which she fell unconscious and he raped her. The doctor even offered her ₹10,000 to keep quiet.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The investigation officer said the doctor was at large and would be arrested soon.