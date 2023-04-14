Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Rajasthan Police on lookout for Amritpal in Hanumangarh

Rajasthan Police on lookout for Amritpal in Hanumangarh

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 14, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said that the search operation was launched on Wednesday night

Jaipur

Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader wanted by Punjab Police. (HT File Photo)

The Rajasthan Police are searching for Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader wanted by Punjab Police, in Hanumangarh district and nearby areas, the state police chief said on Thursday.

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said that the search operation was launched on Wednesday night following information about Amritpal’s likely presence in Hanumangarh district bordering Punjab.

He said that teams of the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and emergency response team (ERT) of Rajasthan Police are actively on the lookout for Amritpal.

Apart from Hanumangarh, alerts have also been sounded in Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
search operation punjab police jaipur amritpal singh bikaner ats rajasthan police sriganganagar umesh mishra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP