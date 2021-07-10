‘Rajasthan tops chart for crimes against women, Dalits’: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

A day after Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) over violence with women during filing of nominations for blockhead elections, with Rahul Gandhi calling violence as a “masterstroke” in UP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit out at Congress saying their own state Rajasthan is “blind” towards the rapes happening in the state.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said while the Congress has been vocal about women rights in other states, “Rajasthan tops the chart for crimes against women and Dalits in India… Those who are loyal to the chief minister of Rajasthan have been given a free hand to do whatever crimes they like.”

He added that there has been a 50 per cent increase in crimes against women till 2020 in Rajasthan. “In Alwar district alone, 7 gang-rapes took place. This is a shameful reality of this state… There has been an increase of rapes by 30 per cent and 550 such cases were reported in just last 30 days,” Rathore said.

He added that in the past year, 13,750 rapes were reported from the state.

“It is the wrong competition that we are winning in Rajasthan all because the Congress government placed there has only one objective which is to remain in power, irrespective of what happens in the state,” he said.