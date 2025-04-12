Rakt Swabhiman Rally: Heavy security bandobast in Agra, SP MP house; memo given to BJP MLA

After a day of charged atmosphere, the Rakt Swabhiman Rally organised by Kshatriya Karni Sena and its allied groups ended with the handing of a memorandum to BJP MLA from Etmadpur, Dr Dharampal Singh. A view of the rally organised on the outskirts of Agra on Saturday (HT Photo)

“The organisers handed me a memorandum with a set of demands elaborated therein and called off the rally organised at Garhi Rami in Agra district on Saturday. I shall forward the memorandum to the administration and state government,” said the MLA.

‘’Rana Sanga was not a leader of any caste but was a national hero, and thus, insulting him is not to be pardoned,” said Singh.

There were reports of a few protests by activists returning after the rally ended but in pockets.

Union minister of state and MP from Agra, SP Singh Baghel, former BJP MLA Raja Aridaman Singh and BJP leader Dr Rajendra Singh attended the meet which had caused much anxiety to Agra police and administration.

Security was upped at the house of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman and roads leading to his house had heavy police force deployed.

In view of the security, the lifeline of Agra, Mahatma Gandhi Road, remained barren for most part of the day. The road leading to Suman’s house, near Hariparvat crossing, on MG Road, was blocked to traffic. JCBs were stationed at various locations in the city to stop any vehicular movement towards the house of Suman.

Vigil remained high throughout the day in Agra district on Saturday because of the rally organised in the outskirts of Agra city.

The venue of Swabhiman Rally at Garhi Rami on Agra-Firozabad highway had elaborate security arrangements since the wee hours of Saturday. Police, PAC and Rapid Action Force were deployed as those coming to attend the meet began pouring in. Most of them came in their own vehicles and included those who came waving swords and guns openly.

The organisers had earlier given an ultimatum to march towards the house of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman in Agra by 5 pm, if Suman failed to apologise for his comments against the 16th century Rajput leader and Maharana of Mewar, Rana Sanga. The organisers also sought termination of Rajya Sabha membership of Ramjilal Suman.

A defiant Ramjilal Suman refused to apologise. Talking to media persons, a day before in Aligarh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav backed his party MP in Rajya Sabha, and stated that with the removal of his comments in records of Rajya Sabha, the matter had ended summarily.

Without taking names, Akhilesh Yadav targeted Karni Sena and held that these Sena operatives all over are acting on the behest of the chief minister of UP.

Those reaching the venue of the rally on Saturday, targeted Ramjilal Suman and Akhilesh Yadav and sought an immediate apology from Samajwadi Party MP.